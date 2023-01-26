'AMR, a global public health threat'

Visakhapatnam: Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) is a global public health challenge which has accelerated by overuse of antibiotics worldwide said former Regional Advisor in Essential Drugs and Other Medicines in World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Office for South-East Asia and Sunsex University (UK) Institute of Development Studies Honorary Associate Dr Kathleen Anne Holloway here on Wednesday.

She delivered a lecture on the threat of antimicrobial resistance at the School of Pharmacy at GITAM. Addressing the gathering, she mentioned that according to the WHO, Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) is one of the top ten public health threats facing humanity and it may become the leading cause of 10 million deaths globally by 2050 which will be more than cancer deaths.

She pointed out that the main drivers of AMR include misuse and overuse of antimicrobials, lack of knowledge on usage of clean water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) for humans. GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR) Pro Vice-Chancellor Gitanjali Batmanabane presided over the programme.

Meanwhile, an orientation cum induction programme was organised by the directorate of international affairs for the benefit of newly admitted international students at the campus. Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor of the institution Dayananda Siddavatam said international students need intercultural skills and language competence to understand new ways of learning and adjusting to new environments so that they can achieve their goals. As a part of the programme the Vice Chancellor released a book 'The Breath of Europe' written by an international student Kiryowa Idrisa, who is pursuing B.Sc. Biotechnology at Visakhapatnam Campus.