Google Pixel 8A Leak: Seven Years of Security Updates Revealed

Recent leaks provide further insights into Google's upcoming Pixel 8A and shed light on its security update policy. According to leaked marketing materials shared by Android Headlines, the budget-friendly Pixel 8A is set to receive seven years of security updates, surpassing its predecessors' capabilities.



While the promotional materials confirm extended security support, details regarding Android OS upgrades need to be clarified. Unlike the flagship Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, which offer extended OS upgrade support, the Pixel 8A's status in this regard remains undisclosed.

The leaked information also hints at notable features expected in the Pixel 8A, including the G3 Tensor processor, fast charging capabilities for sustained usage, IP67 water resistance, and Google's noise cancellation technology for enhanced call clarity. Additionally, the Pixel 8A is anticipated to incorporate various AI enhancements seen in previous Pixel models, such as email summaries, Circle to Search, and innovative photo-remixing options like Best Take.

Previous leaks have suggested additional specifications for the Pixel 8A, including a new mint green colour variant, a vibrant 120Hz display, and the availability of a 256GB storage option. With Google's anticipated reveal of the Pixel 8A during its I/O event on May 14th, enthusiasts eagerly await confirmation of these rumours and a closer look at the device's features and capabilities.