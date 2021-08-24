An Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 reported in Bay of Bengal, mild tremors felt in parts of AP

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale was reported in the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday that has affected coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh. The epicentre was reported 260 km from south of Narasapura in West Godavari district and mild tremors felt in parts of coastal areas.



According to National Institute of Sesimology, the Earth quake which occurred at 12:35 pm on Tuesday and has epicentre at 296 km southeast of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh and 320 km from Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu. The quake also affected Tamil Nadu where the residents south Chennai felt the tremors and rushed out of their houses in panic.



The epicenter was reported below the Pacific Ocean floor, however; no tsunami alert was issued by the National Center for Seismology. The authorities have suggested not to believe false propaganda going on through WhatsApp over the tsunami threats.