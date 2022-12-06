An info service centre that empowers citizens in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: In this age of digital media, a service centre is relaying All India Radio news bulletin four times a day to inform people on current affairs. Basic Information and Media Service Centre is functioning near Town Hall at Ganesh Bazaar in Dhenkanal town. People gather regularly to listen to radio news.

Though people are inclined towards social media networks with the advent of latest technology, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio address programme 'Mann Ki Baat' has gained popularity for creating awareness, spreading knowledge and enabling people to know about various government initiatives.

In Dhenkanal, the Media Service Centre, besides relaying AIR news bulletin, offers service in other areas as well. It has started sponsorship programme for economically backward candidates aspiring to take up PG courses in Journalism and Mass Communication, PG Diploma and PhD courses in State and Central Universities if they qualify for admission.

Laxmi Naik of Bhapur village in Dhenkanal qualified for PG Diploma Course in Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) . She received financial support from the centre and took admission in IIMC. She said the support of Media Service Centre helped her fulfil her dream or else she could have missed the opportunity to join the IIMC. Her father is a daily wage worker and had met with an accident. IIMC Alumni groups lent a helping hand to the Media Service Centre in getting Laxmi admitted to IIMC 2022-23 session.

Another candidate Rituraj Parida said he was able to join as a Trainee Mechanical Engineer in a multinational company after getting information from the Media Service Centre. He is son of an employee of a Filling station .

The Media Service Centre also offers free information on job vacancies, press releases and benefits under Central government and State government schemes. Guidance on PhD courses in Journalism and Mass Communication, Law, Social Work and utility service is offered by a panel of retired academicians, government officers and social workers.

Basic Information and Media Service Centre is a unit of Mission Reconstruction, a voluntary organisation.

Dhenkanal Municipality has allotted a building to be used by the Media Service Centre on rent at an affordable price, its Chairman Bijoy Chandra Mohapatra said.