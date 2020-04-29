An unknown man held under suspicious of spreading coronavirus in Srikalahasti

Coronavirus in Srikalahasti: Tension prevails at Chiyyavaram village of Thotambedu Mandal in Srikalahasti of Chittoor district after the locals found an unknown man in the city. After inquired about the person, the locals came to known that he has come from Pakistan. The locals who left in the panic caught hold of the person and handed him to the police. The police who arrested the man inquired about his whereabouts.

While coronavirus cases are currently on the rise in Srikalahasti, the locals are trembling with the latest development. However, the police have asserted that he is mentally disabled and advised the people not to panic. The full details of the issue are yet to be known.

On the other hand, complete lockdown is being imposed in Srikalahasti amid the most number of cases being reported. Officials are taking stern measures as the number of positive corona cases has increased and urged the people to stay safe and not to come out of homes. At this point, the movement of an unidentified person is causing locals to panic in Srikalahasti.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has reported 73 new cases on Wednesday taking the total tally to 1332 with 1014 active cases and 31 fatal cases. As many as 287 persons were discharged after the treatment. While the state stands first in conducting the COVID-19 tests, which is resulted in the most number of positive cases