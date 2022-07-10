Anakapalli: Elusive tiger gives a tough time TO officials

Anakapalli: A tiger, initially spotted in Kakinada, has been roaming around in the neighbouring districts giving the slip to the authorities concerned.



Elusive for the past two months, it turns out to be a hard nut to crack for the forest officials ever since its venture into new territories from its original habitat which is expected to be Papikondalu.

For two weeks now, the big cat's traces have been found in Anakapalli district. Based on its pug marks, the forest officials mentioned that the same tiger is likely to be moving around the Narsipatnam area. In order to keep a close watch on its movements, camera traps are arranged and teams deployed.

Speaking to The Hans India, District Forest Officer of Visakhapatnam Anant Shankar says that cages and cameras have been set up to trap the tiger. "Currently, it is roaming around Anakapalli region. Those living in the surrounding villages have been alerted to be cautious. Measures are in place to trap the big cat as the habitat it is exploring into is not conducive for it," the DFO observes.

Apart from arranging trap cameras to trace the movement of the tiger, the forest officials have set up cages as well.

Earlier, the tiger killed a calf at Vissannapeta in Kasimkota mandal. For the villagers in Anakapalli district, signs of its presence turn out to be a nightmare. However, except leaving a few clues here and there, the tiger is yet to be caught.