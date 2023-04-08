Anakapalli: Farmers should be made aware of resurvey

Anakapalli: Principal Secretary to Government (Political) Mutyalaraju Revu has instructed the officials to make farmers aware of the resurvey being carried out in the state.

Along with District Collector Ravi Subhash Pattanshetti, the Principal Secretary inspected the resurvey work being carried out in Madugula and Sabbavaram mandals of Anakapalli district on Friday.

He observed the way of laying survey stones done with equipment, tag marking and other procedures of the survey.

The District Collector explained to Mutyalaraju that how the survey is done along with the process of creating awareness among the farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, the Principal Secretary said a detailed mapping would be done through the resurvey conducted with modern technology. He opined that it would solve the land boundary problems.

During the visit, the farmers of the respective villages were asked if they were aware of the resurvey or not. They responded positively about it. Narsipatnam and Anakapalli Revenue Divisional Officers Chinni Krishna, and Jayaram respectively, Tahsildar Ratnam and other officers were present.