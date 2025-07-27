Anakapalli MP comes down heavily on KTR

Anakapalli: Like how YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has a problem with his sister, Anakapalli MP

C M Ramesh pointed out that former IT Minister KTR too has a sibling issue and hence he is behaving in a ‘weird’ manner.

Responding to the recent remarks made by Telangana former IT Minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao accusing that a contract worth Rs 1,660 crore for a road project was allotted to the MP’s company with the support of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Ramesh expressed surprise that KTR, despite being served as former IT Minister, is unaware of how the project would be allotted. KTR is speaking due to lack of knowledge as such massive contracts are not awarded through ‘nomination’. Along with other companies, Rithwik Projects competed for the project to get the tender, he elaborated.

During the TRS tenure in Telangana, C M Ramesh said that Rs 7 lakh crore worth of contracts were sanctioned by the then government. “The evidence of how many of the contractors belong to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is there with me,” the MP said, adding that KTR is confining to allegations with a fear that TDP and BJP might join hands even in Telangana. Counter-accusing KTR, the MP made it clear that he did not collude with the Telangana Chief Minister and the allegations made by the Telangana former minister were absolutely baseless. “It has been a while that KTR has been accusing me of false allegations that are baseless. If I talk about KTR’s ‘history’, it would unearth several unknown and shocking facts about him,” he said.

Referring to the earlier incident, the MP said, “When KTR’s sister Kavitha was in prison, is it not a fact that KTR met me? Back then, he said that he’s willing to go to any length, even if it means merging BRS with the BJP or allying with the saffron party to bring out his sister from the prison.”

Recalling his meeting with KTR, the MP said, “If KTR wants, I could release the CCTV footage of our recent meeting to the media. Also, I am ready for a public debate even in Telangana.”

When KTR proposed to merge BRS with the BJP, the MP said, “As BRS has no significance in Telangana, and there is no party’s presence in the state, I was vocal about my opinion. As a result, KTR is now indulging in the mudslinging exercise,” he remarked.

Referring to KTR’s allegation that BJP and Congress have colluded with one another, the MP said, “Both the parties follow different ideologies and policies. They cannot merge with one another.” Along with others, former MLA Peela Govinda Satyanarayana attended the meeting.