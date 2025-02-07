Live
- Nurturing public-speaking skills among govt school-children
- Protesters demand action against Congress MLC
- HMRL bags eight Gold Garden Awards
- Punjab National Bank Home Loan Expo from Feb 7
- CM begins department-wise pre-budget meetings
- 1,494 awareness sessions held in National Road Safety month
- Anakapalli: Teacher’s misbehaviour with student draws wrath
- 3 reservoirs inaugurated in Rajendra Nagar
- CPI state secretary pitches for house sites for beneficiaries
- Classmates reveal mystery behind death of student
Anakapalli: A private school teacher Prasad reportedly misbehaved with a Class IX student at Vaddadi in Anakapalli district on Thursday.
Upon coming across the incident, the girl’s parents and relatives hit the teacher, expressing anger over his misconduct before handing him over to the police. When Prasad was beaten by the victim’s kin, his family members requested the parents not to hit the teacher.
However, the angry parents and villagers did not pay heed to their request. Responding to the incident, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha ordered the police to arrest the accused with immediate effect and take strict action against the accused.
She also underlined the need to take concrete measures so that such incidents will not be repeated in future.