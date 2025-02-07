Anakapalli: Teacher’s misbehaviour with student draws wrath

Anakapalli: A private school teacher Prasad reportedly misbehaved with a Class IX student at Vaddadi in Anakapalli district on Thursday.

Upon coming across the incident, the girl’s parents and relatives hit the teacher, expressing anger over his misconduct before handing him over to the police. When Prasad was beaten by the victim’s kin, his family members requested the parents not to hit the teacher.

However, the angry parents and villagers did not pay heed to their request. Responding to the incident, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha ordered the police to arrest the accused with immediate effect and take strict action against the accused.

She also underlined the need to take concrete measures so that such incidents will not be repeated in future.