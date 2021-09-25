Anam Arunamma to be Nellore ZP Chairperson

Nellore: YSRCP has finalised the name of Anam Arunamma as Chairperson of Zilla Parishad and also finalised the list of vice-chairpersons and co-opted members. It may be recalled that the election for the ZP Chairperson, vice-chairpersons and co-opted members is going to be held on Saturday. Party sources said ZPTC members of Indukurpet Sriharikota Lakshmamma from the BC category and Rapur ZPTC member Chigurupati Lakshmi Prasanna from SC category have been reportedly chosen as Vice-Chairpersons. Alla Bakshu from Nellore rural and Gajula Tajuddeen from Udayagiri have been chosen as co-opted members of the Zilla Parishad. Further, Ministers Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, M Goutham Reddy, P Anil Kumar Yadav and others camped in Nellore and monitored the selection process. They continuously interacted with the local leaders and finalized the lists.

Further, out of 45 Mandals Parishad presidents, 30 were women and they were on cloud nine as they were picked by the party and thanked the Chief Minister and local Ministers for giving them an opportunity.

District administration also announced the list of Mandal Parishad presidents, vice-presidents and coopted members of 45 mandals out of 46 in the district. Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer P Suseela informed that the election at Chittamur in the Gudur division has been postponed to Saturday due to law-and-order issue. In all 45 mandals, candidates supported by the YSRCP were elected as presidents and vice-presidents except at Buchireddypalem where both candidates were independents.

Further, the election at Chittamuru has been scheduled to be held at 3 pm on Saturday due to law and order issue at the time of election on Friday. Elections for the vice-presidents and coopted members of all 45 mandals have been conducted and the results announced. Majority of people's representatives took charge on Friday.