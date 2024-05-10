Srinagar: 52,100 Kashmiri migrants eligible to vote

Jammu : As many as 52,100 Kashmiri migrant voters across the country are eligible to exercise their franchise in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar constituency on May 13.

The constituency is gearing up for an intense electoral showdown. As many as 17.4 lakh voters, including 8.7 lakh women, will decide the fate of 24 candidates in the fray. Over 1.13 lakh Kashmiri migrants are registered to cast their votes for the Lok Sabha elections for three seats in the Valley, officials said.

“As many as 52,100 Kashmiri migrants will exercise their right to franchise from Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency on May 13. Of these, 25,760 are male voters and 26,340 are female voters,” Assistant Returning Officer (ARO), Migrants, Riaz Ahmed told PTI Video here. He said there are 1,13,873 registered voters, including 56,290 men, 57,582 women and one transgender person, in three parliamentary constituencies of Srinagar, Baramulla and Anantnag. A total of 26 polling stations have been set up for the migrants, out of which 21 are in Jammu, four in Delhi and one in Udhampur.



“We have set up 21 polling stations in Jammu. In view of the increase in voters, we have to set up some more axillary polling stations. For the Srinagar constituency, we have increased them to 23 polling stations,” Ahmed said.

