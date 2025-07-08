Anam comments stirs political tension

Nellore: The statement of Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy sparked controversy, which he said at the public meeting at VRC grounds on the occasion of inauguration of Venkatagiri Raja Municipal Corporation High School (VRMCHS) in Nellore on Monday.

Minister Lokesh inaugurated VRMCHS on Monday, which was once called as VR High School and renovated with Rs 15 crore with the initiation of Minister P Narayana. It was renamed as VRMCHS. Anam criticised the renaming of the school to VRMCHS, indirectly warning Narayana of dire consequences if the original name, VR High School, wasn’t restored. Anam argued that renaming the school, despite its renovation through Narayana’s efforts, was unjustified. He demanded that Narayana and the Nellore Municipal Commissioner explain the rationale behind the name change, even with philanthropic funding. He expressed concern that such actions could lead to all 54 municipal schools in Nellore falling under corporate control, away from the Nellore Municipal Corporation’s authority.

Minister Anam emphasised that past philanthropists, contractors, and bankers, who donated significantly to revive VR High School and its institutions never pushed for corporatisation, as they lacked vested interests. He recalled how corporate education, originating from Guntur district years ago, burdened poor and middle-class families with high costs, making municipal schools their only viable option.

He noted that many politicians in Nellore, including his family, came from modest backgrounds, unlike Narayana, whom he claimed entered politics from the corporate sector. He clarified that he supported reviving municipal schools with external funding but urged that their original names be preserved.

Minister Ramanarayana Reddy’s remarks, made during the VRMCHS inauguration, stirred political tension, highlighting the clash between preserving traditional identities and modernising educational institutions through corporate involvement. He humbly requested Narayana to reconsider renaming municipal schools, advocating for their historical names to remain intact.