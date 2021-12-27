Anandaiah distributes herbal mix in Singarayakonda

Singarayakonda: Bonige Anandaiah, who got fame for the wonder mix that would prevent coronavirus infection and cure Covid-19, distributed his remedy potion at Ambedkar Nagar, Balaji Nagar and Pothula Chenchaiah Colony in Singarayakonda on Sunday.

Andhra Pradesh BC Welfare JAC organised a programme to distribute Anandaiah's medicine in Singarayakonda. Speaking at the programme, Anandaiah said that local BC leader Kondala Rao met him at a BC JAC meeting in Nellore on Saturday and requested him to distribute the medicine to poor people in Singarayakonda, as news about the spread of Omicron variant was worrying everyone.

"Also, following a request from Boddu Venkateswara Rao, Income Tax employee, I came to distribute medicine on Sunday," he informed. He thanked BC leaders and his friends Angirekula Adiseshu, Yanamala Madhavi, Prabhavathi, Srinivas, Divi Tirupati Naidu, Bangaru Babu, AMC chairman Prabhavati and others for making the arrangements within a short span.

Andhra Pradesh BC Welfare JAC State president Angirkeula Adiseshu said that the JAC will continue to serve the downtrodden people of BC community and unite them throughout the State.