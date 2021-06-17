Anandaiah's 'wonder mix' to be distributed throughout Prakasam

Ongole: Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy on Wednesday said that he will make arrangements to distribute Anandaiah's wonder mix in all Assembly constituencies in the district, in a phased manner. The Minister along with his wife Sachidevi started the distribution of the mix for the third round at his residence in Ongole on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said that the people are showing interest in consuming the herbal mix prepared by Anandaiah and they believe that it could protect them from the coronavirus infection. He added that he would provide everything the people require in the crucial times.

He said that they have already distributed the Anandaiah's potion two times already in Ongole and are distributing about 10000 sachets again for the third time on Wednesday. He said that once they complete distribution of the mix for Ongole denizens, they would prepare a plan to distribute the same to the people in all Assembly constituencies in the district through the volunteers at their doorsteps.

Mayor Gangada Sujatha, Deputy Mayor Vemuri Suryanarayana, YSRCP town president SingarajuVenkatarao, 21st division Corporator Yanamala Nagaraju and other leaders also participated in the programme.