Anantalakshmi Engg College celebrates anniversary

Anantapur: The18th anniversary of Anantalakshmi Engineering College and the birthday celebrations of the college chairman M Anantharamudu were celebrated in a grand manner.

The chief guest for this programme was M Narasimhappa Retd. IRS Anantapur and the guest of honor was Prof. S Krishnaiah, Registrar, JNTUA Anantapur.

The birthday celebrations of the chairman of Anantalakshmi College Anantharamudu ere held amidst the joy of the guests, staff, guests, invitees and students.

Heads of departments, teachers, staff, students and parents participated in this program.