Anantapur: 37,982 title deeds given to stakeholders

Anantapur : Joint Collector Kethan Garg has revealed that 37,982 land right documents have been handed over to stakeholders.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Kethan said that 100 per cent of resurvey has been completed in Kalyandurg division and stones of resurvey planted in 43 villages. Drones were used in 437 villages as part of resurvey in an area of 9,068.34 square kilometres. He said a new portal from webland 1 to webland 2 has been launched and added that mutations or registrations can be carried out relating to resurvey.

Resurvey had been started in Anantapur and Guntakal divisions and drone-ply has been completed in 12 mandals in the divisions. Resurvey was in progress in 18 of the 65 villages in the second phase and in 47 villages in the third phase. Required number of village surveyers have been appointed for the purpose.

Meanwhile the joint collector informed that with effect from June 1, Ragi millet will be given to ration card holders up to 3 kgs.