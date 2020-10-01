Anantapur: 41 apartments served notices for violating building plan norms

Anantapur: Municipal Corporation Commissioner PVSS Murthy told The Hans India that 41 apartment building projects have been served notices to stall their building works forthwith until further notice for violating building plan norms.

The commissioner has written to the district registrar and AP Transco not to execute apartment flat registrations and advised Transco officials to withdraw power connections until further notice.

Unless, the builders adhere to civic building norms and secure final approval, building projects will not be allowed to make headway and all flat registrations stalled with immediate effect.

Murthy known for his uncompromising and honest approach in execution of works is fighting alone to protect public interests against many odds. He has managed to create fear of law among vested interests who have taken violations for granted.