Anantapur: 452 grievances received at Spandana meet

Anantapur: Although 'Spandana' programme is conducted in all mandals at the mandal level by Tahsidhars and MDOs, many people do not approach their local Spandana platforms but come all the way to the district headquarters with a faith in the Collector that she listens to their grievances and responds to their pleas.

They get good reception from District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan and a patient hearing with an instruction to the officers concerned to immediately dispose off their grievances or at the most before the advent of another Monday.

When asked why the people are travelling that far to meet the collector, they said 'Collector Amma' responds with a smile, gives them a patient hearing and that's what is expected from every officer.

Hundreds of them come up with grievances, requests and demands and they come with hope. Their grievances vary, some with land disputes and complaints of encroachments, others for pensions or personal welfare agenda and others for community development requests like roads.

Discontentment on government functioning can be easily gauged from the magnitude of grievances that flow endlessly, says an observer.

For the government, it is a yard stick to test their popularity or unpopularity. It is also a yard stick to test the way the officers are performing, adds the observer. About 452 grievances and petitions have been received by the Collector on Monday.