Anantapur: ABRSM State executive meet held

Anantapur: Akhil Bhartiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh (ABRSM) second State executive meeting was held in JNTUA here on Sunday. All the office bearers from the erstwhile 13 districts attended the meeting and reviewed the organisation’s activities of the year.
ABRSM national joint organising secretary Gunta Lakshman, chief guest at the meeting, said that teachers of higher education have a significant role in building the nation. He also said that the association shall be strengthened in the coming days.
ABRSM State president Prof YV Rami Reddy and Dr G Ranganatham, ABRSM State general secretary were among those attended the meeting.
