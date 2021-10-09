Anantapur: Call to make Amul milk movement a grand success

Anantapur: Andhra Pradesh Dairy Development Cooperative Federation Limited (APDDCFL) Managing Director Ahmed Babu stated that the state government through the Amul project has planned for women empowerment and for a regular standard income through milk collection and supply to Amul dairy.

Participating in a training programme for Tahsildars, MPDOs, Veterinary doctors and staff here on Saturday, Ahmed said that the project was very crucial for the backward and drought-prone district. Amul has identified 307 villages in the district and women were supplied cows and buffaloes to raise them and supply milk to Amul through the milk cooperative societies. These steps will empower women and help them generate standard income. The milk movement will be strengthened on a permanent basis. Presently the project was implemented on an experimental basis and later other districts too will be covered. The state government will extend all cooperation to the milk societies and will also build milk bhavans and all machinery and equipment to the bhavans. The district is the sixth one selected for implementation of the project.

Ahmed opined that the project will emerge as an economic nerve centre in the district. He called upon officials to take up this project as a prestigious one and make the milk movement a big success.

The MD said Amul had been collecting 3 crore litres of milk every day from 12 states. The state government entered an MoU with Amul company. There are 158 Rythu Bharosa Kendras within the purview of milk societies. These societies can operate from RBKs in their region. Bulk milk cooling units will be set up and milk analyzers will be appointed. District Collector Nagalakshmi said that a survey of milk producers in every village will be undertaken in the district. She asked officials to register all milk producers and work for making the Amul milk project a good success.