Anantapur: Carols singing draws people in droves

Anantapur: The 200-odd churches in the city, which are on a caroling spree for over a week, have now climaxed to the carol worship service scheduled to begin on Saturday night. Carol bands singing the age-old historical hymns of the celestial world are drawing the attention of people all over the city. Songs like 'While shepherds watch their flock by night, all seated on the ground. The angel of the Lord came down and his glory shone around' and 'Joy to the world the Lord is come, let earth receive her king' and 'Silent Night Holy Night, All is come and All is Bright' are attracting passersby. Carol choir members singing with rich music and melody and heart melting tunes are enticing people to listen to and enjoy the music.



Churches are all decorated with Jasmine and Rose flowers and with dazzling colours creating a serine and celestial atmosphere. Men and women and youth dressed in rich costumes have added to the glitter and glamour of the festival. Pastor Sharon Evangeline in her Christmas message said that the world was filled with fear as dreaded things are happening all over the globe.

The dark shadow of Covid-19, natural catastrophes and terrorism and the utter decline of moral standards have added to the fearful and hopeless atmosphere. At such a time as this the angelic message of 'fear not, behold I bring unto you glad tidings of peace and joy which is for all people, for unto you is born this day in the city of Bethlehem, a savior who is Christ the Lord' is more relevant than ever before. She said that Christ gives new life to those who trust Him. The city is doing roaring business with cloth shops, gift shops and fancy shops being full with customers. The church faithful are also visiting old age homes and orphanages and blessing them with delicious eateries and gifts.