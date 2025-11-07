Anantapur, Chittoor, Guntur, Nellore emerge overall champions

Vijayawada: Anantapur and Chittoor districts emerged as the Overall Champions in the Under-17 Boys’ and Girls’ Freestyle categories, respectively, at the 69th Inter-District Under-14 and Under-17 Boys’ and Girls’ Wrestling Championship conducted by the School Games Federation of Andhra Pradesh (SGFAP). Anantapur secured 19 points to top the boys’ category, while Chittoor took the lead among girls with 25 points.

In the Under-14 division, Guntur and SPS Nellore districts clinched the Overall Championship titles by securing 22 and 24 points, respectively. In the Under-17 Boys’ section, SPS Nellore (18 points) and Guntur (17 points) secured the second and third positions, while in the Girls’ segment, Anantapur (19 points) and East Godavari (16 points) finished second and third.

In the Under-14 Boys’ category, SPS Nellore (18 points) and Visakhapatnam (15 points) followed Guntur, while in the Girls’ section, East Godavari (19 points) and Krishna district, the host, with 16 points, stood second and third.