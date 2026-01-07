Vaishno Devi college row: Sangharsh Samiti hails cancellation; PDP says action against minorities

Jammu: Leaders of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti on Wednesday described the cancellation of MBBS admissions at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College as a victory, expressing gratitude to Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, while the PDP called it another action against minorities in the country.

Addressing a press conference, the Samiti leadership said the remarks made against the L-G during the course of protests should not be taken otherwise, asserting that they were part of the intensity of the agitation.

The leaders claimed that, according to information received from what they described as reliable sources, the Lieutenant Governor, along with the Union Home Minister and Union Health Minister, played a constructive role in the cancellation of admissions to all MBBS seats at the medical college.

They said the agitation, which continued for around 45 days, received support from various sections of society.

“Every section stood with us during this movement. We are thankful to the Central government for respecting what we believe are the sentiments of the Hindu community. We acknowledge the positive role played by the Jammu media,” Sangharsh Samiti leaders said.

Following the press conference, Samiti leaders and supporters distributed sweets, danced, and played dhols to mark what they called the success of their agitation.

However, Mehbooba Mufti's Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) criticised the cancellation of MBBS admissions at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College

PDP leader and MLA Waheed Para said, “It is unfortunate that the BJP government, which is in power in the Centre and also in UT indirectly, should believe in division, especially institutional division, and disallows meritorious students on religious lines because they are Muslims, and if the registration was cancelled because of this, then it sends a very negative message in J&K and the whole of India against the minorities. It is a very unfortunate move, and it validates that the politics of division cannot have a future in the state.”



