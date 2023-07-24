Anantapur: Collector asks students to focus on studies

Anantapur: District Collector M Gautami inspected the ongoing ‘Nadu-Nedu’ works at the Municipal high school in Tadipatri on Sunday. The works were taken up with an estimated cost of Rs 72 lakh. Works in the primary school were taken up with Rs 16 lakh. Ten different renovation works had been undertaken.

The collector also enquired the headmaster of the school about the implementation of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka scheme and about supply of books for the second semester.

She spoke to DEO Sairam and APO Nagaraj about reorganising school children to classes in proportionate with their ages for those in the age group of 6-18 years. She asked village volunteers also to assist the authorities in this regard. MPDO and MEOs should oversee the programme.

Gautami in her address to school children exhorted them to focus their attention on studies. She enquired from them about facilities and quality of food being served in hostels. She reminded that the government was providing them excellent facilities and incentives when compared to the days when she was a student in the government school. She advised them to take advantage of the benefits. The government was creating facilities on par with private schools. She introduced RDO Madhusudan Reddy to children and asked them to emulate him as he had worked hard to climb up from lowest rung of the ladder.

Tahsildar Munivelu and others participated.