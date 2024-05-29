Anantapur: Collector warns of stringent action against those selling spurious seeds

Anantapur: In the light of complaints emanating from a section of the farmers in the undivided district, that spurious groundnut seeds are in circulation, Agriculture joint director Umamaheswaramma has called upon groundnut, cotton and other seeds purchasing farmers to bring the issue to the notice of the agriculture officers so that action could be initiated right away.

“Farmers should purchase any crop seed only at the government designated shops and dealers. If the government designated shops are circulating spurious seeds, we will act against them,” she said. The shops should sell only seeds certified by the AP Seeds Corporation.

District Collector Dr V Vinod Kumar has applied his mind on the supply of quality seeds and had been inspecting warehouses where seeds have been stocked and the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) through which subsidised groundnut seed is being supplied.

He told The Hans India that stringent action will be initiated against those shops and dealers selling spurious seeds. Their licences also will be cancelled if they are found to be guilty.

He said that several lorry loads of poor quality groundnut seed which came through certified companies too had been returned. The Agriculture department too is taking a serious view of the complaints at all levels.

Most of the beneficiaries of groundnut subsidised seed are small and marginal farmers owning landholdings up to 5 acres.

Small farmers having one acre of land are supplied 30 kg of groundnut seed. Farmers having land up to 2 acres are getting two gunny bags of 30 kg each. Those having 3 or more acres up to 5 acres are getting 90 kg seeds (3 bags).

So far 46,000 quintals of groundnut seed has arrived and 32,000 quintals was already supplied to farmers through the Rythu Bharosa Kendras.

There are complaints emanating from Uravakonda and Guntakal and other parts of the district that spurious seeds are being sold at lesser prices and some spurious seed dealers are using gullible farmers to promote the spurious seeds in their villages with promises of attractive commissions.

Farmers are urging the government to deal sternly with such elements by cancelling their licences and dealerships and blacklisting such shops. The onus of paying compensation to farmers who were sold poor quality seed, should be laid on such dealers so that it could serve as a deterrent.