Anantapur: Cyber security awareness programme conducted
Anantapur: Central University of Andhra Pradesh (CUAP) hosted cyber security awareness programme on ‘Empowering students and faculty against digital threats’ in the campus here on Thursday.
Vice-Chancellor Prof SA Kori explained the importance of cyber awareness and the risks caused by poor security knowledge and practices and discussed how to combat cyberattacks.
Rimi Kumari, B Voc, RMIT, gave a presentation on cybercrimes, its impact and challenges.
D Ashok, M Sc Artificial Intelligence & Data Science, presented a powerpoint presentation on how cyber security protects internet-connected devices and services from malicious attacks by hackers and cyber criminals.
All the faculty members and students participated in this event. The programme was coordinated by Dr P Sumalatha and Dr C Krishna Priya.