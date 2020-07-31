Anantapur: Delay in super specialty hospital works irks Collector Gandham Chandrudu

Anantapur: District Collector Gandham Chandrudu has expressed his ire at the contractor of the super specialties hospital for his inordinate delay in completing works and handing over the building to the government.

The district collector, who paid a visit along with joint collector A Siri to the hospital, directed the Government General Hospital superintendent to ensure that the first two floors were made occupation worthy.

The first floor having two blocks will be used to station covid positive patients. He asked the officials concerned to prepare beds for occupancy by the week end. He also visited the neighbouring cancer hospital building and supervised the building works. He asked the officials concerned to also prepare the hospital building for hosting covid hospital and care centre.

GGH Hospital superintendent Rama Swamy Naik, Transco SE Vara Kumar, municipal commissioner Murthy and Tahsildar Eswaraiah and others accompanied the collector.