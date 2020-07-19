Anantapur: Don't get disheartened, Collector Gandham Chandrudu tells Covid patients

Anantapur: District Collector Gandham Chandrudu has appealed to the Covid-19 patients not to be disheartened.

Addressing a meeting with officials on containing the virus, the Collector Chandrudu advised the officials not to spread a fear psychosis among the people terming the virus as a dreaded one. He asked people to look at the virus as just another viral fever caused by cough and cold etc.

He pointed out that recently an 85 year old person, a 10 year old boy and a Woman Tahsildar are some of those who recovered from the virus onslaught and so one should gather boldness and strength to face and fight it.

The Collector observed that a situation has cropped up wherein most of the people might be victims of the virus and that corona might become part and parcel of our life, but there is no reason to panic as death rate is minimal.

Everyone should show concern and affection towards the persons suffering from the disease.He asked the general public to compulsorily wear face masks and hand gloves while going out. The corona dead bodies will be disinfected and handed over to the family members.

The dead bodies must be treated with respect, he said. He said that doctors are working day and night in three shifts to treat the patients and oxygen is made available to patients who are above 60 years.

So far 95,000 blood samples have been tested. The Collector appealed to the people against coming out of their house unless the situation warranted.