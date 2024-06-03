Live
Anantapur: Edify World school opens new branch
Anantapur: Bringing international standard education available to countless students, Edify Educational Institution has launched another branch at...
Anantapur: Bringing international standard education available to countless students, Edify Educational Institution has launched another branch at Vadimpeta in Anantapur, with Cambridge Curriculum.
Speaking at a press meet at Edify Institute here on Sunday, CEO Gaurav Morardia, Chairperson K Kameshwari and Principal Prajit Nair said that Edify School provides quality education with international standards, nine indoor and outdoor sports are being promoted and giving priority to eight cultural programmes. They said the faculty with best standards have been employed, with the determination to make their wards excel in all fields, both at national and international levels.
CEO Gaurav said that 250 admissions have been completed from nursery to 8th class and the number of admissions will increase. Classes will commence from June 12. Chairperson K Kameshwari claimed that parents are happy as Edify educational institutions are providing education with Cambridge curriculum at international level in accordance with the wishes of parents.