Anantapur: Enlighten people on Central schemes

Anantapur: District Collector M Gautami instructed the officials concerned to create awareness on the Central schemes among the public, so that they could derive maximum benefit out of them. She participated in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Khadarpet in Pamidi mandal on Sunday

She garlanded the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion of National Constitution Day.

Stating that that 17 Central schemes are under implementation in the State, the Collector noted that people need to know how these schemes would benefit them. She said some of the schemes like Ayushman Bharath, Mission Vatsalya and health card etc have been moulded in a way to suit the interests of the backward regions like Anantapur. She said officials should include people. who are still outside the gamut of welfare schemes.

The MGNREGS launched to create works for the jobless and they should take advantage of this, apart from soil health card and drone-based cultivation. House-to-house water tap connections under Jal Jeevan Mission is also another central scheme, she added.