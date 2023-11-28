Live
Just In
Anantapur farmer gets Karmaveer Chakra award
Highlights
Anantapur: Narayanappa, a farmer hailing from Mallapuram village in Kalyanadurgam mandal in the district, received Karmaveer Chakra award on Monday, for his achievement in natural farmers securing perennial income through Any Time Money (ATM) model cultivation.
iCONGO president Eitu Viju Chopra presented the award to the farmers at a function at Shiv Nadar School at Faridabad Delhi.
Eitu Vij Chopra said that he was exemplary through any time money model to all the small and marginal farmers in the country. The farmers said that the ATM model would change the lives of many a farmer, would provide nutritional food for all.
