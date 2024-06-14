Live
Just In
Anantapur: Followers upset over snub to senior netas
Anantapur: Disappointment reigns supreme in the camp of senior leaders, particularly ex-ministers Kalava Srinivas and Paritala Sunitha, for denial of berth in Chandrababu Naidu’s Cabinet. More than the leaders, their followers are a disappointed lot.
Even the followers of Hindupur MLA N Balakrishna are deeply disheartened that the three-time MLA Balakrishna was not considered for ministership. Local people said that the constituency always voted for TDP since the party’s inception and that there should be no second thought about giving representation to the constituency in the cabinet.
Meanwhile, dissatisfaction is writ largely on the faces of followers in the camp office of Paritala Sunitha in Anantapur for two reasons. Her followers argue that she always held the party flag high, both in lows and highs of the party. She even stood behind the party president when he was imprisoned by the YSRCP government and agitated for his release.
Denial of MLA ticket to Paritala Sriram also made them discontent, as they hoped that Sriram will become MLA after he was made Dharmavaram party in-charge. The party workers feel it is a double let down.
Followers of former Minister Kalava Srinivasulu are feeling let down because their leader was sidelined and the indications are that Nara Lokesh ‘s writ is running large in the selection of youngsters and new blood.
Thought Kalava and Sunitha are pacifying their followers that they enjoyed the goodwill of the party president and there are limitations in view of the alliance obligations, besides the new policy of infusing new blood in the new cabinet.