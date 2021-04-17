Anantapur gets 34 TMC water from Srisailam reservoir

Anantapur: Rayalaseema districts received an estimated 39 TMCs of Krishna river water during its nine-month journey from July 22 last year from Srisailam reservoir. The flow has now come to a grinding halt with all reservoirs and village tanks receiving water through the HNSS project canal system. About 39 TMC of water had been lifted from Malyala pump house in Kurnool district.

While Kurnool availed around 4 TMC of water, Anantapur received 34 TMC water while 2.256 TMC water was diverted to Chittoor district. With district witnessed a good monsoon, all village tanks, reservoirs and canals are teeming with life. Water Resources department says that groundwater table too got a big boost. An estimated 1 lakh acres of crops could be irrigated by the Krishna water inflows. Farmers feel that the irrigation ayacut need to be stabilised and government should take steps in the direction.

Krishna water flow started on July 22, 2020 and started filling Jeedipalle reservoir by July 27, Gollapalle reservoir by August 13, Marala reservour by September 27 and Cherlopalle reservoir by November 3, 2020.

For Handri Neeva phase one ayacut region, 9 TMC water was allocated. For phase 2 ayacut, 25 TMC water was earmarked out of which for Jeedipalle 0.692 TMC, PABR 1.825 TMC, Gollapalle 1.181 TMC, Marala 0.223 TMC, Cherlopalle 0.318 TMC was diverted. In all 6 TMC water suffered evaporation losses. Chittoor district was given 2.256 TMC water for drinking water purpose. All village tanks received total supplies of 13.03 TMC water. As many as 133 village tanks were benefited by the water supplies.