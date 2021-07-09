Anantapur: Intermediate student commits suicide as his father refuses to buy him a bike

In a tragic incident, Kutagulla Reddibasha (18), an inter-second year student committed suicide by swallowing poison on Thursday after his father denied to buy him a two-wheeler and a cellphone. According to Head Constable Ramaiah, Reddibasha of Malamedapally Panchayat Aramadakavaripalli. As his grandmother Hasannamma lived alone in Tupalli of the same mandal, he is staying with her and pursuing intermediate in a private college in Kadiri.

However, Reddybasha asked his father for a two-wheeler and a cell phone, which was denied. Against this backdrop, Reddybasha swallowed the poisoned capsules. He then phoned 108 staff and they rushed him to the Kadiri Government Hospital. Reddybasha died while being shifted to Anantapur Hospital for better treatment. Police are investigating the case as per the complaint of the deceased's uncle Hasanvali.

In another incident, Prakash (28), a priest from Chikalaguri in Vidapanakal committed suicide. According to the villagers, Prakash was working as a priest in the Veerabhadraswamy temple in Chikalaguri. However, he committed suicide by hanging himself to a fan at his home in Chikalaguri three days ago after he was upset that his wife had not come home for a year. Those living next door to the house informed police of the stench on Thursday. Palthur police have registered a case and are investigating.