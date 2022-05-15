Anantapur: ISRO Chairman asks students to develop honesty, integrity

Anantapur: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath, in his address to the students at the 12th convocationof JNTUA, exhorted them to be dedicated to their goals and be passionate about what they want to achieve in their career. He urged them, in all adverse conditions, they should be determined, even if one failed several times.

Never lose the spirit but always focus on the big picture and not be distracted by small ones. He advised the students to remain a student all through life and above all inculcate humility, honesty and integrity. He lauded the JNTUA vice-chancellor and team for playing a crucial role in moulding the university into a role model for all in the country.

He hoped the university will churn out gems like DRDO Chairman Dr Satish Reddy for serving the country with a single minded devotion. JNTUA VC Ginka Ranga Janardhana, in his presidential report at the 12th convocation of the university, congratulated the recipients of gold medals, the graduating students and all concerned. As many as 35 gold medalist had been awarded of which 2 are awarded to under graduate who achieved academic excellence in various disciplines. Of the 35 gold medalists, 25 are girl students.

One Daggolu Supraja, an EEE student of JNTUA College of Engineering bagged 6 gold medals, the highest by an individual. The VC stated that the university was progressing consistently in terms of collaborations and infrastructure and other academic activities. A new directorate of sponsored research has been established this academic year with the objective of strengthening research ecosystem in the university. The state government has identified JNTUA to be upgraded onto multi-disciplinary education and research university. A budget proposal had been sent to APSCHE with an estimate of Rs 1,296 crore for establishing multi-disciplinary schools and academic programs etc.

From the next academic year onwards, an M Tech in Defence Technology with specialisation in communications systems and sensors at the JNTUA college. Besides an M Tech in bridge and tunnel engineering in association with Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, GoI will be introduced next year.

The university is spending Rs 254 crore to boost infrastructure in the campus. In the 2020-21 academic year, 31 companies gave placements to 565 students of constituent colleges. In the affiliated colleges, 296 companies gave placements to 5,904 students.