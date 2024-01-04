Anantapur Jana Sena District President inaugurates fresh water tank

Jana Sena District President and Anantapur Urban Incharge, T.C. Varun, recently inaugurated a protected fresh water tanker set up by Janasena leaders Mr. Tataya Garu in Anantapuram city. The aim of this initiative is to provide protected fresh water at a low cost to the residents of the city.



The inauguration ceremony was attended by Urban Constituency Incharge, Mr. TC Varun, and Janasena State Executive General Secretary, Mr. Bhavani Ravikumar, who served as the chief guests. The event started with a special pooja at the Harihara Temple in Ashok Nagar.

During the ceremony, Mr. Tataya and Janasena leaders were appreciated for their determination to provide protected fresh water. The scarcity of fresh water in the city makes this initiative crucial for the convenience of the residents. Inspired by Janasena President Mr. Pawan Kalyan, the party leaders have focused on reaching out to people through service activities.





To honor their efforts, Mr. Tataya felicitated District Presidents Urban Incharge Mr. TC Varun, Mr. Bhavani Ravikumar, senior fans of Megastar Chiranjeevi Mr. Kayagurala Lakshmi Prasad, Elders Mr. Peruru Srinivas, and Chief Secretary of the city Mr. Chakrapani.



Many prominent leaders and members of Janasena participated in the event, including City President Mr. Podili Baburao, Legal Cell District President Mr. Muralikrishna, District Vice Presidents Mr. Anke Eswariah, District Secretaries Mr. Rapa Dhanunjay, Mr. Kiran Kumar, Mrs. Jayamma, Mr. Avuku Vijayakumar, Mr. Muppuri Krishna, City General Secretaries Mr. Medara Venkatesh, Mr. Rollat Bhaskar, Mr. Venkatanarayana, Mr. Hussain, Mr. Daraj Bhasha, City Secretaries Mr. Lal Swamy, Mr. Kummara Murali, Mr. Anji, Mr. Sampath, Mr. Akula Ashok, Mr. Akula Prasad, Program Committee Members Mr. SKU Ramana, Mr. Santhosh, Mr. Madhu, Mr. Small, heroic women Mrs. Anasuya, Mrs. Anjali, Mr. Aruna, Mrs. Varshita, Mega Senior Fans ACF Founders Mr. Netra Seenu, Suresh, Shamir, Mr. Adinayak (Rudrumpet), Mr. Kaveti Suresh, Mr. Raghava, Leaders Mr. Jaya Krishna, Mr. S. Nazir, Mr. Seena, Mr. Heidhu, Mr. Akula Raghavendra, Mr. Nazim, Mr. Harikrishna, Mr. Naveen, Mr. Harish, Mr. Bellari Anil, Mr. Vamsi, Mr. Vijaya Devroyal, Mr. Naushad, and others.







