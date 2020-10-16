Anantapur: MP Talari Rangaiah promises to provide amenities at burial grounds

Anantapur: District collector Gandham Chandrudu and MP Talari Rangaiah has jointly called for development of all burial grounds with basic amenities and identification of lands for creating new burial grounds whereever it is necessary.



Addressing a meeting with officials concerned here on Thursday, Gandham Chandrudu said that he constituted a district committee headed by joint collector (welfare) Goud with DRDA, minorities, APSPDCL, water works and other department officials as members.

He said the committee would complete the survey by October-end and subsequently, the works relating to improvement would be taken up.

The amenities include construction of compound walls, creation of platforms for placing bodies, water and power facilities apart from tree plantation and beautification programmes.

MP Talari Rangaiah said he was keen to bring a scheme in this regard as several people and communities were traveling to far off places to bury their departed ones.

Rangaiah said he would earmark major portion of his MP constituency development funds for creating the amenities in burial grounds.