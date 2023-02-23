Anantapur: Munagala files papers for Seema MLC Graduates' constituency

  • Menu
Anantapur: Munagala Ashok Kumar Reddy submitted his nomination papers for Rayalaseema MLC Graduates' constituency for Kadapa-Anantapur-Kurnool to in-charge collector Ketan Garg here on Wednesday.

Ashok Kumar came to file his nomination with hundreds of supporters in a rally from Proddutur in Kadapa district and filed his nomination.

He was widely known in Rayalaseema districts as the son-in-law of Kuncham Venkata Subba Reddy, who is spearheading a movement for separate statehood to Rayalaseema region.

Advocate Vijay Kumar, Mitta Krishna, RRS secretary and M Srinivasa Reddy and RRS party workers were present.

