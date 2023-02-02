Anantapur: NHAI to deploy 7 ambulances on highways

Anantapur: National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is deploying seven ambulances at Halaharvi toll plaza in Kurnool district, Jellipalli, Vaddupalli, Bathalapalli and Jodi Dharmapuram toll plazas in Anantapur and Yerradoddi and Cholasamundram toll plazas in Sri Sathya Sai district.

The ambulances are fully equipped with emergency medicines and oxygen facility to provide basic first aid and life support to the accident victims.

These ambulances are being deployed at toll plazas to ensure that the accident victims reach hospitals within 15 to 20 minutes from accident spot.

The ambulances have been integrated with NHAI Integrated Emergency Helpline number 1033 through which the exact accident location will be shared to these ambulances and are being monitored to ensure that the ambulances reach to accident location within 15 to 20 minutes of the occurrence of accident, according to Jeewan Lal Meena, NHAI Project Director.