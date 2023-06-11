Live
Anantapur: Pamphlets distributed against Peddareddy in Tadipatri
Highlights
JC Prabhakar Reddy aides has once again distributed pamphlets against MLA Peddareddy.
Politics is heating up in Tadipatri of the joint Anantapur district. It is known that on May 29, the JC group distributed 4 pages of pamphlets against the MLA saying that Peddareddy's assets were increased hugely. In the same vein, the JC Prabhakar Reddy aides has once again distributed pamphlets against MLA Peddareddy.
The pamphlet carries saying that While Peddareddy is doing a padayatra, his followers are holding a cricket betting. It stated that During Peddareddy's reign, there was illegal activities carried out at Tadipatri by Peddareddy's followers.
The JC Prabhakar Reddy aides distributed pamphlets in front of the streets and shops of Tadipatri.
