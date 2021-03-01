Anantapur: Panchayat polls trend will repeat in civic polls, says Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Anantapur: Government advisor and YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the results of the panchayat elections will be repeated in the forthcoming municipal elections.

Speaking to media here on Monday after a meeting with YSRCP district leaders over municipal elections, Ramakrishna Reddy stated that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is blaming YSRCP for withdrawal of nominations by the TDP candidates, while in reality there are no takers for the TDP tickets and Chandrababu is finding it difficult to field candidates in municipal elections on TDP symbol.

He said that Chandrababu is creating drama by staging a protest in Renigunta airport after Chittoor police detained him due to election code and Covid protocol.

He recalled how Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was detained in Visakhapatnam airport, who had come in solidarity for Special Category Status (SCS). Although there was no election code or Covid back then, he was not permitted to participate in a candlelight rally during the TDP regime.

The YSRCP leader said that the polls are being conducted in a fair process, but it was Naidu who has been alleging that atrocities are taking place to mislead people.

He further said that people are casting their votes for the YSRCP as they are impressed with the rule of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.