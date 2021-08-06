Anantapur: People asked to take part actively in green drive

Anantapur: Joint Collector Dr A Siri, Forest Conservator Sreenivasa Sastry, DFO Sandeep Krupakar, SP Fakirappa and JNTU Vice-Chancellor Ranga Janardhana has called upon the members of society to actively participate in 'Operation Greening' of the district in an effort to save the planet earth from the adverse climatic conditions.

Participating in the 'Jagananna Paccha Thoranam' programme launched statewide on Thursday, the government functionaries, who spoke on the occasion, observed that if there were no trees, it would have its bearing on the people's health and increase atmospheric pollution.

They opined that the people should take the lead and not view it as a mere government programme. Not only the forest department but people's participation in the movement was crucial. The speakers pointed out that the oxygen we take to breathe comes from the trees.

Joint Collector Siri opined that students, women and all sections must play an active role in building a green movement. She said that the district has only 11 per cent greenery when compared with the mandate of minimum 33 per cent greenery a district should have.