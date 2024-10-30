Anantapur police recover over 10,000 mobiles from 22 states

Anantapur: The recovery of 10,000 odd stolen or lost smart mobiles by Anantapur police is being widely praised both locally as well as and outside the state. The district cybercrimes police succeeded in recovering more than 90 per cent of the lost mobiles.

As part of the ‘Chatbot’ programme, district police recovered 10,195 smart phones worth Rs18.85 crore so far.

Participating in the biggest display of recovered mobiles, SP P Jagadeesh patted the district police for their performance in recovering mobiles from 22 Indian states.

As many as 1,309 recovered mobiles were displayed in the police parade grounds and returned to their owners. The jubilant owners of the mobiles were seen saluting the police for their service to the people.

The returned mobiles are worth Rs 3.45 crore.

Online complaints through the police app made the police swung into action. The police did not hesitate to travel thousands of kilometre to states as far as Delhi or West Bengal or to any corner of India to recover the lost, stolen or sold mobiles.

Out of the 10,195 recovered mobiles, 6,504 are from Anantapur, 1,012 mobiles are from Sri Sathya Sai district, Kurnool (589), Kadapa (401), Chittoor (92), Guntur (81), Tirupati (55), Nellore (53), East Godavari (38), Prakashan (36), Krishna (35), West Godavari (33), Vijayawada (28), Vizianagaram (21), Kakinada (18), Srikakulam (15), Eluru (12), Ongole (9) and Visakhapatnam (7).

Mobiles recovered from states and places include Karnataka 415, Telangana 385, Kerala 93, Tamil Nadu 71, Maharashtra 60, West Bengal 39, Uttar Pradesh 19, Bihar 15, Assam 13, Rajasthan 11, Odissa 09, Gujarat 8, Madhya Pradesh 5, Haryana 3, Jammu& Kashmir 3, Chhattisgarh 2, Jharkhand 2, Dehradun 1, Delhi 1 and Punjab 1.

The SP said that ‘Chatbot’ services were launched in the year June 2022. Mobiles returned to people of 20 states are to the order of 1,156. He expressed happiness that police and people of other states are talking highly of the district cyberpolice.

SP Jagadeesh warned mobile shops against buying stolen ones from strangers. In case of purchasing the mobiles, they should collect the bills and receipts from sellers to make sure they are not stolen ones.

Those lodging complaints of missing cell phones should do it through the Central government app CEIR. Once a complaint is lodged, the police would block the IMEI number of the mobile, thereby protecting the valuable information in the mobiles.

The SP congratulated the cybercell circle inspector Sheik Jakeer and his colleagues for doing an excellent job.

To report lost/stolen mobile one can visit, Chatbot : https://bit.ly/3yjd0rm or

https://www.ceir.gov.in/Request/CeirUserBlockRequestDirect.jsp should be accessed. One can also complain to www.cybercrime.gov.in or

Dial 1930 for cyber complaints.

Among those present at the event include additional SP D V Ramanamurthy, DSPs V Srinivasa Rao, T Venkateshwatku, Ravibabu, Srinivas, V Ranakrishnudu, Mehaboob Basha and others.