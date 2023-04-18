Anantapur: Politics, lopsided priorities, delay school buildings project

Anantapur-Puttaparthi : Over 1,360 students of Jyothirao Phule Gurukula Schools located in Gummaghatta, Gundumala and Gudibanda mandals in the united Anantapur district are languishing in pathetic conditions in temporary tinned sheet structures due to the YSRCP government's lethargy and deliberate negligence in completing the buildings, which are in the advanced stages of completion.

The project taken up in TDP government in 2017, suffered a setback due to the failure of the present dispensation in releasing funds in the past four years. About 70 to 80 percent of works had been completed and regrettably not a rupee had been released during the past four years. The buildings would have been completed 3 years ago had the government released the funds needed in at least 2020. Not only these buildings project but a host of other people-oriented projects are also suffered the same fate due to non-allocation of funds due to lopsided priorities and politicking in earmarking funds.

In Gudibanda mandal, 480 students are housed in temporary accommodation in Mudigubba mandal. 75 percent of works had been completed. The children are living in sub-human conditions and they have no conducive atmosphere for living and studying with 480 students crammed in limited space.

In Gummaghatta mandal, 400 students are living in tinned sheet accommodation belonging to a society that was once producing blankets. One can imagine how miserable it is for children to live in hot weather conditions, being a common space for school and hostel purposes. Here 65 percent of works were completed but the contractors concerned do not have funds to complete them.

In Gundumala mandal, 75 percent of works were completed. About 500 students are struggling to adjust in a crammed temporary accommodation. Here only 10 percent of works are pending.

Had the government viewed this as a precious education project and not as a TDP government projects, students would have been happily settled in their new buildings 3 years ago. With hardly one more year left for elections, it is doubtful whether these buildings would see the light of the day.

The contractors concerned are urging the government to release 10-30 percent of funds immediately to complete the remaining works before the end of current fiscal year.

Superintendent engineer of Buildings and BC Welfare department told The Hans India that the authorities concerned were apprised of the situation. Even officials in Education department revealed that the state officials were seized of the matter. Steps will be taken for release of funds and their early completion.