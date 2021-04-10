Anantapur: Rail stations to be developed on par with airport standards

Guntakal (Anantapur): As part of boosting passenger amenities, Guntakal Railway divisional manager Alok Tiwari has said development of railway stations on par with airport standards had been taken up providing escalators at important stations.

In a press note, Tiwari said development of railway stations, electrification, track doubling and boosting freight traffic by formulating Business Development Plans were taken up as part of the revolutionary measures on the economic front. Despite the vagaries of Covid-19, he said the Division has recorded many records particularly in boosting freight traffic by formulating Business Development Plans.

Platforms have been extended at 4 stations, Guntakal, Tadipatri, Dhone and Pileru. Extension of platforms for 15 stations is near completion and will be completed by July. Escalators on platform-1s of Guntakal and Renigunta stations also installed.

A total of 29.685 km doubling and electrification was done in the just concluded year. 09 kms doubling with electrification work was done in Gooty-Dharmavaram section between Taticherla-Garladinne stations. Doubling with electrification work done in Gooty-Dharmavaram section between Chigicherla-Zangalapalle stations and Edduladoddi-Pendekallu section as part of Guntur-Guntakal doubling. Guntakal Division has logged a total of 132.438 track kms of electrification during current financial year.

Despite unforeseen Covid challenges, Guntakal Division could capture goods traffic with a net revenue of Rs 591.88 crores (March-21) (-13.58% over last year) has been earned from goods segment as against Rs. 684.85 crores compared to corresponding period of last year. In both goods and parcel segment, a total of Rs 149.027 crores revenue generated with major initiatives like Doodh Duronto, Kisan Rail and Happy Banana Reefer with Contain Corporation of India (CONCOR).