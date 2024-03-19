  • Menu
Anantapur: RPS protests against FCRA registration cancellation of RDT

Rajyanga Parirakshana Samithi members staging a dharna in Anantapur on Monday
Highlights

Rajyanga Parirakshana Samithi (RPS) on Monday organised a dharna protesting the cancellation of FCRA registration for the Rural Development Trust (RDT) by the BJP government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Anantapur: Rajyanga Parirakshana Samithi (RPS) on Monday organised a dharna protesting the cancellation of FCRA registration for the Rural Development Trust (RDT) by the BJP government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Leaders and representatives of several people's organisations, communities and political parties participatedin the dharna.

RPS president Pothula Nagaraju has demanded revival of the cancelled FCRA registration, which facilitates free flow of foreign funds for the execution of social welfare projects in the most backward districts of Anantapur, Kurnool and even backward regions of Telangana. He called upon all political parties to come to the rescue of RDT, which had been serving people for decades.

Nagaraju alleged that the BJP government is vindictive towards the Ferrer family, who founded RDT to serve the poorest of the poor. The Modi government is viewing the RDT with religious glasses and cancelled the FCRA registration, he pointed out.

RDT, founded by Vicente Ferrer and his wife in 1969, is reaching out to 3,500 villages in the district.

