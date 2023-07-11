Live
Anantapur: Rural health centres’ buildings in a sorry state
Anantapur-Puttaparthi: Scores of government offices, hospital and primary health centres buildings are in a dilapidated condition with roof chips giving way and many on the verge of collapse. Many primary health centres, Anganwadi and school buildings are age old and probably belonged to the British era, are in bad shape.
The government needs to conduct a survey in this regard and identify such buildings before they collapse and claim casualties.
In many government health centres, the condition is precarious and unless the government takes a serious view of such buildings, the children in schools and patients in hospitals and health centres would be in danger of suffering injuries and casualties.
There are many instances of small building chips from the roof falling whenever it rains. It is dangerous for government staff as well as for people to function from such buildings.
The walls too are in very bad shape in Rayadurg, Madakasira, Rural Anantapur, Guntakal and Garladinne. Buildings in dangerous shape are spread in almost all mandals.
Rainy season is the vulnerable season for buildings collapse. Government and medical and health authorities must wake up and shift such PHCs to safer temporary locations.