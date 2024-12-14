TDP achieves milestone with 73 lakhs membership registration, says Chandrababu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu announced that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has achieved a remarkable milestone in membership registration, with the total count reaching 73 lakhs. Speaking at a review meeting held at the party office, Naidu congratulated party cadres and leaders for their efforts in expanding the party's base.

Highlighting the success of specific constituencies, Naidu identified Rajampet, Nellore, Kuppam, Palakollu, and Mangalagiri as the top five areas in membership registration. He noted a significant increase in registrations among youth and women, emphasizing the party's commitment to inclusive growth.

Naidu also addressed the importance of dedication and hard work within the party, stating, “Recognition is based on performance. It is not possible to be in the party just because of the posts.” He criticized individuals who take their positions for granted, reminding them that such roles come with responsibilities to serve both the party and the public.

He urged all members to remember that their political positions are a result of the party’s support and hard work. “Some are ignoring the party because they have received posts,” he commented. “They should behave and understand that any post is because of the party.”

Concluding his remarks, Naidu made it clear that his continued participation in politics hinges on his ability to strengthen the TDP and serve the people effectively.