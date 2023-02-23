  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Anantapur: Senior journalist's death condoled

Journalists paying tributes to the portrait of senior journalist Raghu Kishore at a condolence meeting held at the Press Club in Anantapur on Wednesday
x

Journalists paying tributes to the portrait of senior journalist Raghu Kishore at a condolence meeting held at the Press Club in Anantapur on Wednesday

Highlights

Senior journalists, who spoke on the demise of veteran journalist V Raghu Kishore, hailed him as a humanitarian and as a journalist with integrity and values. He stands as a beacon of light to future journalists.

Anantapur: Senior journalists, who spoke on the demise of veteran journalist V Raghu Kishore, hailed him as a humanitarian and as a journalist with integrity and values. He stands as a beacon of light to future journalists.

A condolence meeting was organised at the local press club by AP Union of Working Journalists to pay rich tributes to the departed soul. Veteran journalists C Viswanath, Azhadh, Bogeshwar Reddy, Markandeyulu, Prabhakar Naidu and T Ramanjaneyulu spoke in praise of Kishore and the ideals he stood for.

For a brief while he worked for the Communist party. Kishore worked for several vernacular dailies and wrote for the cause of the oppressed and downtrodden sections and their problems. His writings and projection of problems in turn became the panacea as officials responded to address the issues. Social activist Ranga Reddy opined that journalists were the key to unlocking answers to problems. YSRCP leader K V Ramana also spoke in praise of the departed soul. APUWJ leaders Payyavula Praveen, Buda Srinivasa Reddy, K P Kumar, Choudappa and electronic media district president Rasool, Sanapa Rama Krishna and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X