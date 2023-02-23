Anantapur: Senior journalist's death condoled

Anantapur: Senior journalists, who spoke on the demise of veteran journalist V Raghu Kishore, hailed him as a humanitarian and as a journalist with integrity and values. He stands as a beacon of light to future journalists.

A condolence meeting was organised at the local press club by AP Union of Working Journalists to pay rich tributes to the departed soul. Veteran journalists C Viswanath, Azhadh, Bogeshwar Reddy, Markandeyulu, Prabhakar Naidu and T Ramanjaneyulu spoke in praise of Kishore and the ideals he stood for.

For a brief while he worked for the Communist party. Kishore worked for several vernacular dailies and wrote for the cause of the oppressed and downtrodden sections and their problems. His writings and projection of problems in turn became the panacea as officials responded to address the issues. Social activist Ranga Reddy opined that journalists were the key to unlocking answers to problems. YSRCP leader K V Ramana also spoke in praise of the departed soul. APUWJ leaders Payyavula Praveen, Buda Srinivasa Reddy, K P Kumar, Choudappa and electronic media district president Rasool, Sanapa Rama Krishna and others were present.