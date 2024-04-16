Anantapur SP leads joint operation with Karnataka police on illicit liquor

(Uravakonda & Tadipatri) Anantapur district: Anantapur district Superindent of Police Amit Bardar led a joint operation with Karnataka police to crack down on illegal liquor trade in the border areas of the two states. In a coordinated effort to combat illegal liquor production, police from Karnataka and the Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh conducted joint raids across the Anantapur district border. The operations, led by the Karnataka State Bellary Excise Police and the Uravakonda Special Excise Branch (SEB) Police, targeted Sara manufacturing bases in hilly areas near Vidapanakallu. Acting on the orders of District Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar, IPS, the teams raided and destroyed 600 liters of illicitly brewed liquor. Two cases have been registered in connection with the raids. The joint operation involved personnel from Uravakonda SEB, including CI Kishore Kumar, ASI Praveen Naik, Excise CI Prema, ASI Dadapeer, and team from Bellary Range-1, Excise CI Gundappa, ASI Rangaswamy, and Anandamurthy from Bellary Range-2 and Excise CI Dileep Singh.

In a joint operation today, the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) divisions of Anantapur and Nandyala districts conducted raids in the border forest areas. As directed by the Superintendents of Police of both districts, SEB officers and staff screened the forest area near the Gudipadu-Burjula road in Yadiki mandal of Anantapur district and Kondamanayanapalli of Avuku mandal in Nandyala district. The team targeted settlements producing illicit liquor (Natu Sara). They discovered and destroyed four illegal manufacturing bases, seizing a total of 120 liters of Natu Sara and 4,600 liters of jaggery used in its production. Four cases have been registered in connection with the raids, and further investigation is underway. The joint operation involved Gooty SEB CI Sivasagar and KVS Phanindra, Tadipatri SEB CI Jogendra, SEB Task Force CI Vijayakumar, SEB Intelligence ASI Amzad Basha.



